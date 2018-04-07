Zanaco’s 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage hopes are up in flames on Saturday following a 2-0 home loss to Raja Casablanca of Morocco at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco’s loss comes just three weeks after they were eliminated from the 2018 CAF Champions League pre-group stage following back-to-back 2-1 home and 1-0 away defeats to Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland.

And now Zanaco again sit on the brink of elimination in the second tier competition where they were relegated to following last month’s CAF Champions League exit.

Benhalib Mahmoud scored in the 67th minute and Hadraf Zakaria put the result beyond doubt in the 75th minute in a match Zanaco number one Toaster Nsabata was the busier goalkeeper on the day.

Zanaco and Raja meet in the final leg on April 17 to decide who goes through to the group stage that kicks off next month.