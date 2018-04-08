Today’s Scripture

“By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.”

(Hebrews 11:3, NKJV)

Believing is Seeing

You were created by Almighty God to live a blessed and fulfilled life. But so many people live far below the level of what God truly intends for them simply because they don’t see how it could happen. The truth is that you have to believe before you’re ever going to see something take place in the natural. You have to look with your eyes of faith because the provision, healing and miracle that you need are already available in the supernatural realm.

You might say, “Well, I don’t know how to do that. I don’t know how to look with my eyes of faith.” The way you open your eyes of faith is by reading and meditating on the Word of God. His Word deposits strength and faith inside of you and illuminates your heart. His Word causes your faith to grow so you can believe His promises. And when you believe it, then you will see it because all things are possible for those who believe!

Today, feed your faith by meditating on His Word. Declare His promises over your life. Keep moving forward with an attitude of expectancy knowing that He has victory in store for your future!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your sweet and precious promises. I choose to open the eyes of my heart so that I can see and receive the good things You have for me. Help me to be a blessing to others and keep my mind stayed on You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”