The United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused the three church mother bodies namely the Council of Churches in Zambia,Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops of abandoning MMD faction leader Never Mumba during his incarceration.
UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba says the three church organizations failed to give solidarity to Dr Mumba.
Mr Mwamba told Q-News that he is disappointed that the church abandoned Dr. Mumba in his hard times, when he is a clergy and former republican vice president.
He said it is high time the church stopped taking sides and handled certain matters fairly.
And Mr. Mwamba said he remains disappointed with the conviction of Dr Mumba by Magistrate David Simuusamba.
Meanwhile, MMD faction vice president Reverend Reuben Sambo has described Dr Mumba’s bail conditions as outrageous.
Reverend Sambo told Q-News that the bail conditions were harsh.
Dr Mumba has been granted a K30,000 cash bail pending appeal with two working sureties who will also have to pay K30,000 each.
Losers HaUPNDs!
GBM worry about maintaining your health after lap band surgery!
Nevers spat in God’s face but being greedy, he’s done.
Dr Geoffrey Mwamba, you can mislead some people sometimes but you can’t mislead all the people all the time. The church mother bodies have not abandoned Dr Mumba. Instead, it is Dr Mumba who abandoned the church in the same way Jonah of Nineveh fled from “the presence of the Lord”. Leave God out of your party politics.
NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA HAS ABANDONED THE GOD.
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Extremely frivolous statement. Don’t drag the CHURCH in petty politics.
NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA HAS ABANDONED GOD.
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Extremely frivolous statement. Don’t drag the CHURCH in petty politics.
Who abandoned who..i thought it was vice versa…Mumba abandoned the church and you know it Mr GBM
Any one agaist EL is leballed evil but the evil man EL who has eflicted untold missery on Zambia where by the middle class that was growing when mwanawasa left has disappered, debt of country up by 100% and hospitals are now death traps, no money in people`s pockets is left hinding in the hamble leader, By the time zambians will wake up it will be too late. Atleast G. Scott warned us that EL is the wrong person and no one listerened to him, Look what is happening now,
The Church should not be dragged into useless politics by useless politicians
Advert: Coming Soon: UPND Online Bullies!
Nevers just abandoned himself!
Ba GBM the church will not abandone Dr Mumba when he is doing church work and finds himself in trouble, but when he is doing politics its for fellow politicians to help him mwe fipuba mwe .
When Nevers formed the NCC he tried to dupe his colleagues in the christian community that he was forming a christian coalition and NOT a political party. The church mother bodies quickly saw through him and realised he was trying to use them to woo support for a political in the name of NCC and boycotted the launch of the party at Intercontinental Hotel. When he was exposed he came out openly and formed the NCC party. That was when Nevers ALIENATED HIMSELF from the church mother bodies, NOT NOW as GBM ignorantly states. The rest is history. One common characteristic between h.h and Nevers is that they are both too ambitious for power as in President of Zambia. Both had a chance to become President but both could not see beyond their noses and botched it. For h.h it was through the…
….. Both had a chance to become President but both could not see beyond their noses and botched it. For h.h it was through the proposed alliance with Michael Sata and for Nevers it was when Levy Mwanawasa appointed him vice president.
As we speak no church mother body has recovered sufficiently to trust Nevers. Nevers is just that a politician in upndeez and NOT a pastor or reverend so GBM dont drag the churches into Nevers’ self inflicted wies. It is h.h who is supposed to come to his rescue in time of need not the church which he does not respect.
Sharon is a nutcase ,a blogging crackhead .
NEVERS IS QUOTED AS SAYING, “JOINING POLITICS WOULD BE TANTAMOUNT TO A DEMOTION, I AM CALLED TO PREACH THE WORD OF GOD”.
Ba GBM, do you want the THREE church mothers bodies to be demoted and abandoned as well?
The problem is GMBs intellectual capability is in ICU, the man does NOT follow current affairs.