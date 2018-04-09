The United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused the three church mother bodies namely the Council of Churches in Zambia,Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops of abandoning MMD faction leader Never Mumba during his incarceration.

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba says the three church organizations failed to give solidarity to Dr Mumba.

Mr Mwamba told Q-News that he is disappointed that the church abandoned Dr. Mumba in his hard times, when he is a clergy and former republican vice president.

He said it is high time the church stopped taking sides and handled certain matters fairly.

And Mr. Mwamba said he remains disappointed with the conviction of Dr Mumba by Magistrate David Simuusamba.

Meanwhile, MMD faction vice president Reverend Reuben Sambo has described Dr Mumba’s bail conditions as outrageous.

Reverend Sambo told Q-News that the bail conditions were harsh.

Dr Mumba has been granted a K30,000 cash bail pending appeal with two working sureties who will also have to pay K30,000 each.