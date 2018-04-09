The Electoral Commission of Zambia has conducted a public forum in Mansa district in Luapula Province aimed at engaging stakeholders in the electoral process.

Speaking during the official opening of the forum, Provincial Electoral Officer Amusa Zaza says the public forum is an important gathering that allows the Electoral Commission of Zambia to engage the general public on various issues pertaining to the country’s elections.

Mr Zaza says the public forum has been identified as an effective method of engaging the public and provides a platform for voters to interact with the commission.

Mr. Zaza who is also the Provincial Local Government Officer says the Electoral Commission of Zambia has an objective of increasing awareness and effective participation of stakeholders as well as enhance confidence in the electoral process.

He says the Commission remains open to suggestions that will make the ECZ operate effectively.

And the Executive Mayor of Mansa Emmanuel Chungu urged the public to bring out issues that will enhance good governance.

Mr. Chungu encouraged the public to be objective and take part in the electoral process adding that the meeting is not based on individualism but of national interest.

This comes after calls by the general public to conduct continuous voter education in the country, hence the ECZ conducting the first ever public meetings countrywide.