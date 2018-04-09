The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has with immediate effect banned expelled FAZ Executive Committee member Blackwell Siwale from all football related activities.

This follows a meeting held by the FAZ Ethics Committee last Friday which was chaired by Kephas Katongo, where Mr Siwale was found guilty of obtaining and circulating illegally obtained FAZ documents.

FAZ Communications Manager, Desmond Katongo said Mr. Siwale has further been found guilty of uttering statements with potential to scare away FAZ partners and potential partners.

Mr. Katongo said despite the failure by Mr. Siwale to appeal his case at the FAZ Council, he has continued to put the association’s name into disrepute through the press.

He has since appealed to all FAZ members not to allow Mr. Siwale entry to any stadia as doing so will culminate into serious penalties.

And FAZ has further banned Damiano Mutale and Kelvin Chipili from all football related activities for putting the name of the association and its President into disrepute.

Mr. Katongo said this follows the duo’s decision to take the FAZ President to court for abuse of authority of office, a matter which was later withdrawn by the complainant.

He said the duo have also been found guilty of falsely accusing the Association for preventing them from attending the Annual General meeting.

Meanwhile, FAZ has urged its members to adhere to football rules when settling disputes stating that FIFA has set guidelines that members should regularly familiarize themselves with to avoid sanctions from the mother body.

Mr. Katongo hoped that the decision the association has taken will bring sanity and allow the smooth flow of day-to-day running of football.