Minister of Justice Lubinda has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is more than ready to dislodge the impeachment motion if it makes it to the floor. Mr Lubinda said that if, in a very unlikely circumstance, the motion meets the admissibility rule, Patriotic Front is extremely ready to dislodge it with the contempt it deserves in one parliament seating.

Mr Lubinda further stated that no single PF member of parliament could be lured with leaves of dollars to impeach President Lungu adding that the lawmakers from the ruling party are in parliament are for something larger than pieces of silver.

Speaking to Journalists, Sunday, during the PF interactive Forum, Mr Lubinda warned UPND MPs that they will regret the day they entered parliament if the matter is brought up for debate

“The ruling of the deputy speaker was that they are still studying that matter and they will inform the mover of the motion as to when it will appear if at all it will. And I am using these words very carefully. If the motion does not meet the admissibility rule then it will go where it belongs, in the trash bin,” he said

“If it does meet the admissibility rule, it will come. Now if it does come. I can assure you that the Patriotic Front is very ready, extremely ready to dislodge it with contempt it deserves. We were ready from day one. And I can share with you a secret. There some amongst us who were eager, we wanted it as quickly as possible because we found it to be very juicy. I am one of those ready to debate it. Lest people are misled, we are not spending any time unnecessarily on that impeachment motion because we are more than equal to the task to dislodge it and we will do it within one seating of parliament. It will not even take hours. It won’t. They will regret the day they entered parliament”

Lubinda further explained that the determination of the day when a motion should be tabled is a preserve of the speaker after assessing whether or not the matter has met the basic requirement of the admissibility rule of parliament.

“Yes it met the threshold of one third because one third is 55. There were 58 signatures. There was talk about duplication of signatures, I will leave that aside.

As to why it wasn’t heard if you read the standing orders of parliament. It’s clear every member of parliament has a right to present a motion. And the standing order says one who wishes to present a motion for debate will give these (3) days notice and if a day happens to be Friday he will give 4days notice. And that the speaker May nominate the day on which the motion is to be heard,” Mr Lubinda Explained

“This means that you can not possibly say ‘Mr Speaker I want the motion to be heard on this particular day’ that is a preserve of the speaker. Secondly the speaker has the responsibility of ensuring that that motion meets the admissibility rules of parliament. There some matters that are not admissible in parliament. For example I can not go and present a motion in parliament to debate Mr. Sunday Chanda, a private citizen. That’s not admissible.

“Secondly, you can not go to parliament and present a motion or any debate for that matter on any matter that is active in the court of law. That is refered to as subjudice. You can not have to arms of government dealing with same matter at the same time. You can not have the judiciary adjudicating on a matter and parliament debating that matter.

“Thirdly, you can not present to parliament a motion that has already been settled by parliament. Unless you want to challenge the decision of parliament. If you want do so you have to put it as a motion to challenge the decision of the speaker.”