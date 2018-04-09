Shepolopolo have advanced to the final round of the 2018 Women’s AFCON qualifiers after eliminating Tanzania.

Zambia drew 1-1 at home with the Twiga Stars on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to advance 4-4 on aggregate on away goals rule following a 3-3 draw in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday.

Rachel Kundananji put Zambia ahead in the 1st minute but a determined Twiga Stars equalized in the 72nd minute through Mwanahamis Omar.

Kundananji could have added a second in the 82nd but was denied by goalkeeper Fatuma Jawardy.

Shepolopolo will face Zimbabwe in the final round qualifiers in June to decide who goes through to the Ghana finals to be held from November 17 to December 1.

Zimbabwe advanced to the final qualifying stage following a 2-0 home win over Namibia on Sunday to win 4-0 on aggregate.