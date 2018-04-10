A 16 year old boy from Samfya District in Luapula Province is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his 22 year sister to death using a scissors.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview yesterday named the victim as Mpundu Nga’nde .

Mr. Chushi said Reuben Nga’nde is alleged to have stabbed his sister in the chest several times after picking up a quarrel with her.

He stated that Police in Samfya is hunting for the juvenile who has since run way.

Mr. Chushi explained that the deceased sustained deep cuts in the chest which led to her death.

He said the body is in Samfya District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.