I will not discuss the debate of Antonio Mwanza and Cornelius Mweetwa, sufice to say the two gentlemen debated well and the moderator did a good job, Prime TV “Oxygen of Democracy” program.

My mind today is on Fred M’membe and Wynter Kabimba, I don’t know what to make out of Wynter’s revelations, that Fred M’membe is gay and once wanted made sexual advances on him a hotel room when they traveled out of Zambia.

Honestly, I am dumbfounded, on one part I feel sorry for Fred M’membe, such revelations can have far reaching consequences on the person. Imagine how Fred M’membe’s family, wife and children are feeling hearing this being discussed in public.

On the other hand, I have respect for Wynter Kabimba as a very intelligent man, a lawyer and a politician. He may not have the charisma to woo people to his side, but he is not a person I would simply dismiss, when he makes such revelations.

Therefore, his allegations cannot be simply dismissed as mere political malice against Fred M’membe. I strongly believe that Kabimba knows what he is talking about otherwise he would not trend that route knowing how emotional and vengeful Fred M’membe is.

Looking at this case from the political point of view, I think Fred M’membe’s political test, has come too soon to survive harsh storms and I think he is dead and buried. I doubt if he will rise from these very injurious blows from his once close comrade.

Fred M’membe cannot keep on being silent, he has to come out and tell the nation whether indeed is he has a different sexual orientation or not. Is Wynter Kabimba telling the truth or not? This questions can only be given by Fred, not anybody else.

We can’t assume that Fred M’membe is not gay, just because he has a wife and children, many other gay people have wives and children. Similarly, quoting Bible passages, does not automatically mean one is a Christian.

What is the Socialist Party policy on sexual orientation and Zambia as a Christian Nation? Is Fred M’membe an Atheist? I am sure Zambians would appreciate to hear from this Socialist party 2021 Presidential Candidate.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – A NATION IS PEOPLE!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!