I will not discuss the debate of Antonio Mwanza and Cornelius Mweetwa, sufice to say the two gentlemen debated well and the moderator did a good job, Prime TV “Oxygen of Democracy” program.
My mind today is on Fred M’membe and Wynter Kabimba, I don’t know what to make out of Wynter’s revelations, that Fred M’membe is gay and once wanted made sexual advances on him a hotel room when they traveled out of Zambia.
Honestly, I am dumbfounded, on one part I feel sorry for Fred M’membe, such revelations can have far reaching consequences on the person. Imagine how Fred M’membe’s family, wife and children are feeling hearing this being discussed in public.
On the other hand, I have respect for Wynter Kabimba as a very intelligent man, a lawyer and a politician. He may not have the charisma to woo people to his side, but he is not a person I would simply dismiss, when he makes such revelations.
Therefore, his allegations cannot be simply dismissed as mere political malice against Fred M’membe. I strongly believe that Kabimba knows what he is talking about otherwise he would not trend that route knowing how emotional and vengeful Fred M’membe is.
Looking at this case from the political point of view, I think Fred M’membe’s political test, has come too soon to survive harsh storms and I think he is dead and buried. I doubt if he will rise from these very injurious blows from his once close comrade.
Fred M’membe cannot keep on being silent, he has to come out and tell the nation whether indeed is he has a different sexual orientation or not. Is Wynter Kabimba telling the truth or not? This questions can only be given by Fred, not anybody else.
We can’t assume that Fred M’membe is not gay, just because he has a wife and children, many other gay people have wives and children. Similarly, quoting Bible passages, does not automatically mean one is a Christian.
What is the Socialist Party policy on sexual orientation and Zambia as a Christian Nation? Is Fred M’membe an Atheist? I am sure Zambians would appreciate to hear from this Socialist party 2021 Presidential Candidate.
TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!
EEP – A NATION IS PEOPLE!
2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!
SIMPLE QUESTION DEMANDING FOR JUST A SIMPLE ANSWER…………..
ANYWAY, THIS IS A HOT POTATO !!!!!!
I RESPECT MMEMBE TOO …. WE CANNOT TALK ABOUT PRESS FREEDOM IN THIS COUNTRY WITHOUT MENTIONING HIM…..WHAT ABOUT DEMOCRACY …MMEMBE IS A MAN …
I fear these “blows” have already sent his political career to the canvass. Will he beat the eight count??? Hmmm….I am afraid even if he recovers and beats the count, he won’t last the whole fight. Fred has made some fatal career choices-turning his newspaper political and coming out to join the politics.
I don’t normally agree with Chilufya Tayali because he speaks for the sugar daddy that pays him the most, but on this one he is right. Why cant Mmembe just comes out of the closet and state his like for other men. It will kill politically but he will at least be able to live the Gay life else where. The UK is a very tolerant society and if you state you are gay and come from a country like Zambia where homosexuality is illegal, the UK government will not only give you permanent residence they will give you a house and benefits to surviving on while you look for a job, you will be treated as persecuted person.
AND WHAT IS WORSE, M’MEMBE DOES NOT EVEN HAVE THE ORATORY CHARISMA THAT HE PORTRAYS IN HIS WRITING.
Tayali awe sure….
The Master of gossip at it again