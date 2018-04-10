The Zambia Police in Chalimbana yesterday picked up a body of a male juvenile identified as Tunashe Mumba whose body was found without a head.

The report was made by Michael Mumba aged 28 years of Sichembe Farm situated on Great North Road, a care taker, that his son identified as Tunashe Mumba aged three years six months had gone missing from home on April 08, 2018 at about 14:00 hours.

The body of the child was discovered in the bush, 50 meters from the parents’ home, yesterday, April 09, 2018 by a member of the public who was herding cattle and that the body was found without a head.

Police visited the scene and picked the body which was taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary.

The Police suspect that the place where the body was found was a secondary scene as the murder could have happened somewhere and later the assailants dumped the body where it was found.

Police have since instituted investigations in the matter and appealed to members of the public to report any information relating to the case to the nearest Police station.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo in Lusaka today.