Related Posts:
- HH and Kambwili Spat on Let The People Talk Radio Phoenix interview
- MMD acting spokesperson Reuben Sambo’s interview on Zambia Talk Blog Radio.
- Socialist Party’s Dr Musumali on Let the People Talk Show
- IBA shuts down Muvi TV, Komboni Radio and Itezhi Tezhi Radio
- Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Zambian Govt to return Muvi TV, Komboni Radio and ITT Radio back on air
Loading...
BRILLIANT
Stop abusing innocent words. What’s brilliant in Bemba?
Marabish! Sorry I can’t stand this boy, what an empty tin.
So many virus pop ups. On this PF story, I can’t go to video.
Even computers knows who are junk media directors??