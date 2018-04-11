President Edgar Lungu has maintained that all the revenue being collected at toll gates should be ploughed back into road maintenance.

The President says reports show that Zambians have welcomed the introduction of toll gates but that they want to see a well maintained road network in the country.

President Lungu says it is for this reason that all the money collected at toll gates should be used to maintain the roads.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela says the President said this at State House yesterday when he received a progress report for infrastructure development and maintenance cluster from his Ministry and the Ministry of Works and Supply.

The report was jointly presented by Mr. Chitotela and his Works and Supply counterpart Felix Mutati.

‘’ Today we appeared before the President to update him on the progress made so far in terms of construction of infrastructure development in Zambia. We updated the Head of State on the challenges faced and gave him our focus for 2018”. Mr. Chitotela said.

He added that the President expressed delight on the progress made so far and he encouraged us to continue implementing projects that are of economic value to Zambia.

And Mr Chitotela said the President expressed concern at the quality of infrastructure being put up especially in newly created districts in the country.

“The President has urged us to speak to the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) to make sure that consultants that are being engaged are vigilant in monitoring the infrastructure to ensure that there is quality in their works”. Mr. Chitotela added.

And Mr. Chitotela says President Lungu is also concerned that some contractors have continued to abandon projects.

He said the President has directed him to ensure that punitive action is taken on all contractors who abandon works.

And Mr. Chitotela said he assured the President that he has directed the Road Development Agency (RDA) to ensure that the revenue collected at Toll gates is used to maintain the roads.

Meanwhile Mr. Chitotela said he assured the President that his Ministry will ensure that all the projects under his Ministry are closely supervised.

He said he told the President that all his officers will put ethical conduct first before personal interests in supervising the works.