Botswana’s new president, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi is today expected to pay a courtesy call on Zambia’s President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
President Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Vincent T. Seretse, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Eric Mothibi Molale and Minister of Transport and Communications, Onkokame Kitso Mokaila. The delegation will return home the same day.
Botswana, small , land-locked, mainly arid and one resource-dependent for foreign exchange but doing relatively well regardless. The secret is they have not allowed drop-outs to be presidents starting with the founding president Sir Seretse Khama. Zambian professionals from teachers, architects, accountants ,university dons, engineers and medical doctors have made a real contribution to the success in Botswana. Here not even members of our intelligentsia can be relied on to serve their country well. In most cases corruption starts with them. Welcome President Masisi to a country that is even refusing to grow up.