Botswana’s new president, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi is today expected to pay a courtesy call on Zambia’s President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

President Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Vincent T. Seretse, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Eric Mothibi Molale and Minister of Transport and Communications, Onkokame Kitso Mokaila. The delegation will return home the same day.