Creamy Mushroom Soup
Ready: 20 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 227g of fresh mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons of chopped onions
- 1 to 2 minced garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 473 ml of chicken broth
- 237 ml light cream or evaporated milk
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
Directions
Cut the mushrooms into slices.
On a medium-high heat, melt the butter in a large frying pan; add in onions, garlic, and mushrooms and cook until the onions are soft.
Mix in 2 tablespoons of flour and stir well. Add in the chicken broth and heat until slightly thickened, stir frequently.
In a separate bowl, stir the last tablespoon of flour into the cream and add the seasonings. Pour the cream mixture into the soup and stir on a medium heat until thickened.
Serving
Serve hot with fresh bread. Enjoy.
