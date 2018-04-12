In The Kitchen with Kanta: Creamy Mushroom Soup

0
2 views

In-The-Kitchen-With-Kanta-Logo (1)

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Ready: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

  • 227g of fresh mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped onions
  • 1 to 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 473 ml of chicken broth
  • 237 ml light cream or evaporated milk
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

Directions

Cut the mushrooms into slices.

On a medium-high heat, melt the butter in a large frying pan; add in onions, garlic, and mushrooms and cook until the onions are soft.

Mix in 2 tablespoons of flour and stir well. Add in the chicken broth and heat until slightly thickened, stir frequently.

In a separate bowl, stir the last tablespoon of flour into the cream and add the seasonings.  Pour the cream mixture into the soup and stir on a medium heat until thickened.

Serving

Serve hot with fresh bread. Enjoy.

 

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

Related Posts:

Loading...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here