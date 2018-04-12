Creamy Mushroom Soup

Ready: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

227g of fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons of chopped onions

1 to 2 minced garlic cloves

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

473 ml of chicken broth

237 ml light cream or evaporated milk

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

Directions

Cut the mushrooms into slices.

On a medium-high heat, melt the butter in a large frying pan; add in onions, garlic, and mushrooms and cook until the onions are soft.

Mix in 2 tablespoons of flour and stir well. Add in the chicken broth and heat until slightly thickened, stir frequently.

In a separate bowl, stir the last tablespoon of flour into the cream and add the seasonings. Pour the cream mixture into the soup and stir on a medium heat until thickened.

Serving

Serve hot with fresh bread. Enjoy.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

Reach Kanta via her website and social media: http://www.kantaskitchen.com/ http://www.twitter.com/Kantas_Kitchen http://www.facebook.com/KantasKitchen