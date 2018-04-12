I did not take Chishimba Kambwili to court for lying when he claimed that I was involved in the illegal sell of mukula timber because he apologised and we reconciled, says Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata.

Ms Kapata who is Mandevu constituency PF Member of Parliament (MP) told the Daily Nation that the church intervened and prevailed over their case and subsequently reconciled the duo.

Late last year, Ms Kapata threatened PF Roan constituency MP, with legal action for allegedly defaming her character.

But when asked yesterday how far the case had gone, Ms Kapata said it was water under bridge as the two had reconciled after Mr Kambwili apologized.

“For me and Mr. Kambwili we have come a long way, we are colleagues and our children are friends. He is Catholic and I’m Catholic, and the church prevailed over us. He apologized to me and I also apologized to him, so that case is water under the bridge,

“He (Kambwili) is actually my young brother and I know he respects me as his older sister,” Ms Kapata said.

Ms Kapata however said the corruption allegations were unfounded and false aimed at depicting the PF government with a corruption tag.

Mr Kambwili accused Ms Kapata of being involved in the illegal selling of mukula timber to Chinese nationals without any kind of evidence at all.

The allegation then prompted Ms Kapata to seek legal redress against Mr Kambwili.

Ms Kapata told a press briefing in Lusaka late last year that she had asked her Lawyers to write to Mr Kambwili to ask him to retract and apologize to her within seven days failure to which he would be taken to court. She also demanded for K10 million from Mr Kambwili for defaming her.