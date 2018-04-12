President Edgar Lungu and visiting President of India Shri Ram Nati Kovind today launched works to decongest Lusaka roads at a cost of 289 Million US Dollars.
At a ground-breaking ceremony in Chilanga District, Lusaka Province, President Lungu says the decongestion of Lusaka roads is the biggest government to government cooperation project.
The Head of State says the PF Government has shown commitment towards decongesting Lusaka through other road projects such as the L400.
He says Zambia is positioning itself well to become a transport hub for the SADC region especially through the expansion of roads and creation of ring roads.
President Lungu says the people of Zambia did not misplace their confidence in the Patriotic Front- PF as it has proven hard work.
He has since praised Export and Import- EXIM Bank of India and the contractors AFCOMS and Shapoorji Pallonji for the commitment towards the project.
And President of the Republic of India Shri Ram Nati Kovind says development cooperation is key in India’s economic diplomacy.
President Kovind says he is happy to be part of the launch of the historic project in Chilanga as congestion results in loss of man hours and productivity.
He says he is confident that the project is a landmark symbol of the enhancement of the already existing friendship between India and Zambia.
Earlier, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says the project is a landmark move to improve motorised mobility in urban areas.
Mr. Mwale has since urged Zambians to continue supporting President Lungu as he has put great effort to improve the lives of the Zambian people.
Meanwhile, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela has assured the nation of quality works.
He says the local people will also have to be empowered through the 20 percent reserved for Zambian contractors.
And Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says people in his Province are excited over the roads project.
The Republican President of India has since left for Livingstone to appreciate the natural wonder of the world, the Victoria Falls.
The three day State Visit ends today as he is expected to leave Zambia this evening.
I am surprised this has not been funded by GRZ…there is absolutely no value transfer or addition with these type of loan facilities like EXIM bank loans to the local construction sector.
A good development but I was expecting to read more on project plans and lay out.
Decongestation does not only mean construction of more parking lots and highways but also strict regulations on motor vehicle registration to avoid excessive traffic in the city.
You should be asking how you will payback this loan? Expect increase in road tax and other road taxes
$289 million can be raised by proper management of public resources and reducing expenditure. We don’t really need someone to do it for us.Therefore, this is not news.I know you will argue that there will be job creation. Yes, we can created jobs too if we fund the project and there will be no conditions to the fund.
