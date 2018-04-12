Zambia has dropped one place on the FIFA rankings for April, 2018.

Chipolppolo have dropped from 77 to 78 as Wedson Nyirenda’s team continues its slide since January when they started the year at number 72.

Last month’s 2-0 loss the hosts suffered in the Four Nations Tournament final to Bafana Bafana in Ndola contributed to this month’s slide.

Bafana on the other hand shot four places after their victory in the tournament Zambia hosted in Ndola from March 21-24.

Chipolopolo are also 17th on the CAF rankings where Tunisia are the highest ranked country from the continent on the FIFA charts at number 14 in the World.