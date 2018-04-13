Minister for National Development Planning, Honourable Alexander Chiteme, held a fruitful meeting on wide ranging developmental issues with World Bank Country Manager Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg ahead of the World Bank/IMF 2018 Spring Meetings taking place in Washington DC, USA next week. Minister Chiteme will travel to Washington DC to participate in these once-a-year multilateral engagements.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.

This year’s events will take place in the US capital, Washington