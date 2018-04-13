Power Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says they respect the pedigree of their hosts and defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United whom they face on Saturday in a Week Six fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Leaders Power and 4th placed Zesco are unbeaten in the 2018 league season on 13 and 10 points after five and four games played respectively.

“We want to keep up the momentum and looking at the morale in the team, everyone looks geared and prepared to play against Zesco,” Kaindu said.

“Looking at Zesco’s pedigree, they know how it feels to play in the CAF Champions League and they have represented us well and have been consistent too every year.

“We are not taking anything away from them but I think we have started quite well and for us to keep the momentum we just need to focus in the match.”

The match is also set to be Kaindu’s biggest test since he led Power to a 2-1 away win over archrivals Nkana in the Kitwe derby on April 2.

But Zesco are unbeaten in league action against Power since August, 2014 when they lost 2-1 away in Kitwe.

Since then, Zesco have won four games but drew 0-0 away in Kitwe and 1-1 at Levy in the 2017 season.

FAZ Super Division Week 6 Fixtures

14/04/2018

Nakambala Leopards-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana

Kabwe Warriors-Lusaka Dynamos

New Monze Swallows-Forest Rangers

Napsa Stars-Buildcon

Green Buffaloes-Green Eagles

Zesco United-Power Dynamos

15/04/2018

Kabwe Youth Academy-Nchanga Rangers

Kitwe United-Nkwazi

POSTPONED

Zanaco-National Assembly