A 41 year old man of Luangeni village in Chief Mpenzeni area in Chipata District has been murdered by a suspected mental patient.

The deceased identified as Steven Zulu met his fate yesterday between 06:30 hours and 07:00 hours at Feni area in Chief Mpezeni area.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said brief facts indicate that the victim was sleeping in his house when he heard someone stealing a chicken from his poultry house.

Ms.Katongo stated that when the victim woke up to check, he saw unidentified person running away with a chicken towards Feni trading area.

She explained that the deceased pursued the suspect adding that he pulled out a matchet when Zulu wanted to grab his Chicken from him.

Ms Katongo said the suspect hacked the victim who sustained deep cuts on the neck, chin, hands and forehead.

“After realizing what he had done, the assailant then ran into the bush. Irate members of the public who went to search for him in the bush managed to locate him and descended on him.

She said Police officers from Feni Police Post rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him for medical attention before detaining him at Chipata Central Police.

Irate members of the public later burnt down Feni Police Post and a traditional court in the area.

The body of the deceased is lying in Chipata General Hospital Mortuary.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS today.