The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says it is now ready for negotiations with Government of the Republic of Zambia on the controversial Barotseland Agreement of 1964.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Kuta in Limulunga district today, BRE Prime Minister , also known as Ngambela locally, Nyambe Mwenda said the BRE has concluded its pre-dialogue consultation process in respect to the pending negotiations.

The BRE had concertized the formation of a dialogue Council which will handle the negotiations with government, the Ngambela said.

He told the media that the council would comprise representatives of communities, Barotse political activists, the institutions of traditional governance structures and specific nominees of the BRE.

The Ngambela disclosed that the dialogue Council will be unveiled after a meeting of the district Chiefs and their Kutas in due course.

Mr Mwenda expressed his gratitude to President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to engage in direct negotiation with the Barotse Royal Establishment and for providing a conducive environment for the BRE to work through the process of pre-dialogue consultation.

The Ngambela also extended appreciation of the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II to the people of Barotseland for their patience during the period leading to the current position.