Former First lady Dr Christine Kaseba has been appointed as Zambia’s new Ambassador to France by President Edgar Lungu.
Dr. Kaseba will take over from Ambassador Humphrey Chibanda who was recalled in January,2018.
During the swearing ceremony at State House, President Edgar Lungu congratulated Dr Kaseba for the appointment.
“May I congratulate you on your appointment as ambassador extra-ordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of France. You have vast experience as a health practitioner for over 30 years; you have worked as a consultant as well as lecturer. Your skills have seen you do a lot of work for the United Nations and other agencies in Zambia and abroad,” President Lungu said.
“Zambia has a lot to benefit from France in various areas of human endeavour. I have no doubt that you are the right person to facilitate this and further enhance the bilateral relations between Zambia and France,” said President Lungu.
And President Lungu has appointed Mr Gabriel Munshya as Public Policy Specialist in the Policy Analysis and Coordination division at Cabinet Office.
“You will join a team a team which is responsible for coordinating the policy process aimed at enhancing government’s capacity to design and implement policies for sustainable and inclusive development. I am aware that you have risen through the ranks in the civil service having joined in 1988 as a detective Constance in the Zambia Police where, prior to your training, you attested and and solemnly pledged to be faithful, loyal and defend the Zambian Constitution. As such, considering the sensitivity of the position you have been appointed to, I urge you to take this oath very seriously, President Lungu said.
It is good appointment.
But Kaseba should have just renewed her doctor certification and continue working at UTH.
Thats Lazy Lungu for you…instead of recalling the cowboy Anthony in Germany…i guess hunger has got up with madame Kaseba to reporting to your husbands appointee…very convenient for Lazy Lungu as she doesnt know how powerful she can be.
I’m not sure what the criteria is for appointing people into diplomatic service,but so far we have seen selection of relatives,journalists and political cadres..so Dr.Kaseba certainly is better qualified than the rest and intellectually will not disappoint.She also has a winning personality and smile.However,she is a great doctor and it’s unfortunate we can use her vast skill and knowledge in Zambia’s health sector. Wishing her the best!
Congratulations.
A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU DOCTOR KASEBA. WELL DESERVED…
This is long overdue. She should have been appointed immediately after the death of the husband. She suffered with Sata for PF and why leave it out while outsiders are eating.
Because she went to bed with the oppositions. That picture tho looks like vera chiluba.
Kaseba has always been PF. You are thinking of Maureen Mwanawasa you oval head
Congratulations
What a waste of talent and human resource in this able professional who could have served the motherland better saving lives if she practiced medicine than spend time at unending diplomatic functions dining on wine at the mission in Paris!! Maybe she can revive a national airline discussions that Lungu was so upbeat about when he returned from his last visit to Paris. How did we end up going to bed with Ethiopian Airlines when the impression given was that those talk were advanced?
CONGRATULATIONS MAMA KASEBA……………. GOOD CHOICE … BRAVO ECL
Well deserved ! Congratulations
Congratulans mama Dr Christin Kaseba. You deserve it as your sweated for PF than those enjoying the great works of the late beloved president Sata.
ECL wabomba mbuya. You remind me of ba shikulu Katongo. You remind me of his famous song ‘Muletemwana’. How I wish Dr Kaseba was not confused by greedy politicians. This woman would have been highly respected. But all the same Congrats to Dr for accepting the appointment. This is your country mama, forget about all the politicking and save your people once again.
Nga ba recalled Ambassador? Where has he been deployed? No plan by PF – all recalled chaps must be given something to do on the ground, seeing as they’ve learned something abroad?
I actually don’t mind this appointment at all. She is not a cadre, definitely not dull like the majority PF and as long as she stays away from the majority PF she will continue being intelligent.
Intelligence is that Lungu is about to appoint THANDIWE CHILONGO BAND’S brother as ambassador to Japan.
His name is JACK CHILONGO. He is a former UK Investment Banker.
RB is the president. Nepotism is at work.
I know this guy. ##### Jack Chilongo ##### He was at Libala Boys with me in the 80’s. He worked as some Executive or Director in Information Technology at Barclays Capital Investment Bank in london or something like that. Oh my word. So those are RBs inlaws
Jack Chilongo as Diplomat to Japan.
Geeeee. . He is an intelligent and smart guy though. A guy like him you appoint him to lead Zambia in Information Technology.
# Monze Everything has time, as she mourn you leave to mourn, this is the good time for her now to enjoy life. Congratulation Mom