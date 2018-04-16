Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata says his company remains resolute to increase water supply in the city.

Mr. Kampata said the demand for water in Lusaka stands at 411,000 cubic metres per day but his company only supplies 250,000 cubic metres per day.He stated that the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion works of the water plant in Kafue will help cushion the deficit.

The Managing Director said this at the Steward Park water reservoir site in Lusaka during a tour of different water sites by a parliamentary committee on Energy, Water and Tourism.

Mr. Kampata also bemoaned the encroachment into the company’s reservoirs by some Lusaka residents.

“We are finding it difficult to carry out rehabilitation and expansion works due to massive encroachments. Other people put up plots and other structures on our sites,” he said.

And Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Ephraim Mbelemu asked what the company is doing to curtail the encroachments.

In response, Mr. Kampata said his company is working with Lusaka City Council to carry out inspections as well as demolish structures built on the company property.