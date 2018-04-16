Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Kalulushi Modern Stars recorded their first wins of the season on day-two of the 2018 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 campaign.

Midfielder Aubrey Chamulwanda scored as Wanderers overcame visitors Mining Rangers 1-0 at Shinde Stadium on Saturday to move into third place on the table with four points after two matches played.

Mighty launched the season with a goalless draw at Kalulushi last week.

At Independent Stadium in Kalulushi, Modern Stars beat FQMO Mining 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fred Mulenga.

Kalulushi sits on four points, two behind Zone 2 pacesetters Kansanshi Dynamos after playing two matches.

Kansanshi opened a two point lead at the top of the table after beating Roan United 1-0 in Solwezi to move to six points after playing two matches.

Left back Lebo Nyundu scored a last minute goal in the 89th minute as Kansanshi maintained their perfect start to the new season.

Elsewhere at Indeni Sports Complex, Indeni edged visiting Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 in Ndola to pick up their first win of the season.

Experienced striker Graven “Killer” Chitalu scored the goal as Indeni increased their tally to four points.

FAZ DIVISION ONE RESULTS

ZONE 1

Riflemen 1-1 Circuit City

Lundazi United 1-1 Petauke United

Police College 1-1 Lusaka City Council

City Of Lusaka vs Young Buffaloes (Postponed)

Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Kafue Celtic

Paramilitary 3-0 Katete Rangers (walkover)

Wonderful 1-0 Chipata Council

Happy Hearts 1-0 Lusaka Tigers

ZONE 2

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Mining Rangers

Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-0 FQMO Mining

Indeni 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Konkola Blades 0-1 Mufulira Blackpool

FQMO Roads 1-0 Lwamfumu

Gomes 2-0 Trident

Chambishi 1-1 Ndola United

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Roan United

ZONE 3

Real Nakonde 3-0 Kasama United

Riverside United 1-0 Mpande Youth

Malalo Police 2-1 Kasama Fighters

Intersport 0-0 Prison Leopards

Tazara Express 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Chindwin Sentries 3-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles (walkover)

Isoka Young Stars 0-1 Zambeef

Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-0 Tazara Rangers

ZONE 4

Kascol Rangers 1-1 Livingstone Pirates

Zesco Vic Falls 2-0 Maamba Energy

Sinazongwe United 1-0 Mumbwa Medics

Chikuni Coops 0-1 Choma Stars

Kalomo Jetters 0-0 Mazabuka United

Luena Buffaloes 0-1 Manchester Academy

Young Green Eagles 2-0 Maramba Stars

Yeta 0-0 Zesco Shockers