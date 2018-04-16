Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Kalulushi Modern Stars recorded their first wins of the season on day-two of the 2018 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 campaign.
Midfielder Aubrey Chamulwanda scored as Wanderers overcame visitors Mining Rangers 1-0 at Shinde Stadium on Saturday to move into third place on the table with four points after two matches played.
Mighty launched the season with a goalless draw at Kalulushi last week.
At Independent Stadium in Kalulushi, Modern Stars beat FQMO Mining 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fred Mulenga.
Kalulushi sits on four points, two behind Zone 2 pacesetters Kansanshi Dynamos after playing two matches.
Kansanshi opened a two point lead at the top of the table after beating Roan United 1-0 in Solwezi to move to six points after playing two matches.
Left back Lebo Nyundu scored a last minute goal in the 89th minute as Kansanshi maintained their perfect start to the new season.
Elsewhere at Indeni Sports Complex, Indeni edged visiting Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 in Ndola to pick up their first win of the season.
Experienced striker Graven “Killer” Chitalu scored the goal as Indeni increased their tally to four points.
FAZ DIVISION ONE RESULTS
ZONE 1
Riflemen 1-1 Circuit City
Lundazi United 1-1 Petauke United
Police College 1-1 Lusaka City Council
City Of Lusaka vs Young Buffaloes (Postponed)
Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Kafue Celtic
Paramilitary 3-0 Katete Rangers (walkover)
Wonderful 1-0 Chipata Council
Happy Hearts 1-0 Lusaka Tigers
ZONE 2
Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Mining Rangers
Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-0 FQMO Mining
Indeni 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors
Konkola Blades 0-1 Mufulira Blackpool
FQMO Roads 1-0 Lwamfumu
Gomes 2-0 Trident
Chambishi 1-1 Ndola United
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Roan United
ZONE 3
Real Nakonde 3-0 Kasama United
Riverside United 1-0 Mpande Youth
Malalo Police 2-1 Kasama Fighters
Intersport 0-0 Prison Leopards
Tazara Express 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour
Chindwin Sentries 3-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles (walkover)
Isoka Young Stars 0-1 Zambeef
Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-0 Tazara Rangers
ZONE 4
Kascol Rangers 1-1 Livingstone Pirates
Zesco Vic Falls 2-0 Maamba Energy
Sinazongwe United 1-0 Mumbwa Medics
Chikuni Coops 0-1 Choma Stars
Kalomo Jetters 0-0 Mazabuka United
Luena Buffaloes 0-1 Manchester Academy
Young Green Eagles 2-0 Maramba Stars
Yeta 0-0 Zesco Shockers
Kalomo Jetters supporter for life