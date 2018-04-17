Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa is pleased with his team’s start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division season.

Promoted Chingalika are 6th on the table with 11 points from six matches played after posting three wins, two draws and one defeat.

United are also the best performing promoted side this season.

“It is the first time the team is playing in the Super Division but they are doing fine. I am impressed with their performance. Other teams are not getting the points but we are picking points,” Mwansa said.

Kitwe are back in the top league this season after a 10-year hiatus.

“So far so good, the team is improving each and every day. The team is playing well and we are well organised,” the ex-Indeni and Mufulira Blackool coach said.

Mwansa wants the Buchi Boys to improve upfront and start winning home games.

In their last match, Kitwe were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Nkwazi at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

“As technical we have to work on the striking force. We missed a lot of chances. We have to work on the mistakes players are making upfront,” he said.