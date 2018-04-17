Mbala Central Member of Parliament(MP), Mwalimu Simfukwe says education is key to the country’ social and economic development.
Mr. Simfukwe said provision of quality education enhances the development of the country.
The MP was speaking when he flagged off the distribution of exercise books donated by President Edgar to pupils in Mbala district.
He cautioned the girl child in the area against involving themselves in early marriages but ensure that they complete their education.
And speaking on behalf of the pupils in Mbala, Celeste Secondary School Head girl, Abigail Banda extolled President Edgar Lungu for the provision of books to pupils.
Mis Banda has since called on parents to take advantage of the newly donated books and send their girl children to school.
There was jubilation amongst the pupils in the district when the Area Member of Parliament donated the exercise books on behalf of the President.
And Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa donated books to various schools in his constituency. Hon Sampa donated 550 books to Kapata Day Secondary School. In a post interview Hon Sampa who is also an accomplished businessman said; “Investment in education pays the best interest.”
He said he was ready to drive the education agenda of the Patriotic Front by ensuring President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s vision of improved quality education.
