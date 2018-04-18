The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Tuesday, 5th June as the date on which to hold the Parliamentary by-election in Chilanga Constituency of Chilanga District. The by-elections in Chilanga will be held on the same day with Six (6) Local Government wards in Mwense, Kasama,Chienge, Sinda and Nyimba districts.

The vacancy in Chilanga Constituency occurred following the conviction of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. Keith Mukata by the High Court. The vacancies in the 6 wards have occurred as a result of a death and resignations.

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Thursday, 3rd of May, 2018 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates for the Chilanga Parliamentary seat should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the Constituency. The supporters must have in their possession their green National Registration Cards and voters’ cards.

Aspiring candidates in the Chilanga Parliamentary by-election will be required to pay Seven Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K7,500.00), non-refundable nomination fee. Aspiring candidates in the Local Government by-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Hundred and fifty Kwacha (K750.00), for City and Municipal Councils and Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) for District Councils non-refundable nomination fee.

Candidates in both the Parliamentary and the Local Government by-elections must also present their certified copies of their grade 12 certificates or equivalent or higher qualification, which must be verified by the Examination Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualification Authority respectively.

In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts, which will take place from 27th April to 1st June2018.

Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor elections in the constituency shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party.

Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totaling Centre).

Only three (3) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations. The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400 metre parameter from the Polling Station, in accordance with the law.

In addition, not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at the Polling Station.

Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday 3rd May, 2018 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Monday 4th June, 2018.

Margaret Chimanse

Public Relations Manager

Electoral Commission of Zambia