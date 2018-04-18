LifestylePhoto Gallery Installation of Bishop Alick Banda in Pictures April 18, 2018 3 536 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp St Ignatius Jesuit priest based Fr Charles Chilinda was the backbone of live broadcasting. Some catholics followed the proceedings on TV screens. Some catholics followed the proceedings on TV screens. The little dancing girls “stella” lightened up the mass. The little dancing girls “stella” lightened up the mass. A good number of Zambia clergy paternity was in attendance. A good number of Zambia clergy paternity was in attendance. Zambia 1st couple led the political and traditional leaders. A good number of Zambia clergy paternity was in attendance. Church goers trying to record the proceedings using their electronic gadgets. Italian ambassador to Zambia Filippo Scammacca getting pictures. Members of Xaverian movement paying respects. Bishop Telesphore George Mpundu and Bishop Alick Banda cutting a cake. Bishop Telesphore George Mpundu and Bishop Alick Banda cutting a cake. Bishop Dr Alick Banda with Soli people senior chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II. Bishop Dr Alick Banda. Pictures Courtesy of Jean Mandela Related Posts:The installation of Alick Banda as the Archbishop of LusakaBishop Alick Banda installed as Archbishop of LusakaThe $72 million Alick Nkata Shopping Mall to raise revenue and reduce pressure on the Treasury-MwanakatweThe installation of Chitimukulu to be held at the end of this monthUPND happy with Chitimukulu installation Loading...
I did see Freedom Sikazwe looking unconfortable as if he was hearing a voice telling him to leave those people.
I am not sure how I should like that Alick Banda, just because he allows to be called DR.
Why DR?
All catholic priests are very educated.
I perfectly understand you Nostradamus. I am aware that Archbishop Alick Banda actually has an earned PhD from Germany. So in some sense, he has a right to be referred to as Dr. As you rightly point out, however, I am also aware of some Priests who are Professors, medical doctors and PhD holders but prefer not to be adressed as such. I have in mind Fr. M. J Kelly (a Jesuit and author of the book on origins of Education in Zambia) Fr. Fabian Pikiti and Fr. Fikwamo (both of Kasama Archdiocese). There was also an American Priest who worked as surgeon for a long in Choma. My medical doctor friends have also mentioned a humble Zambian Medical-doctor-Priest based in Mumbwa. Pray for Bishop Banda Nostradamus.