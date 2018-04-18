The curtain has come down on Zanaco’s 2018 continental campaign after they were crushed 3-0 away by Raja Casablanca in Morocco on Wednesday evening to bow out of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zanaco were eliminated 5-0 on aggregate after losing 2-0 in Lusaka on April 7 ending their CAF Confederation Cup group stage qualification race.

Mahmoud Benhalib scored his second goal against Zanaco with the opening goal in Casablanca in the 15th minute after netting one in the first leg a week ago.

Mouhssine Iajour’s 18th minute goal sent Raja 2-0 into the break and Badr Benoun put the result beyond doubt in the 78th minute.

It was Zanaco’s fourth successive continental defeat after March’s elimination from the 2018 CAF Champions League pre-group stage when Mbabane Swallows beat those 2-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 in Swaziland that subsequently saw them relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup.