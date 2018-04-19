Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says Zambia’s stable political environment has contributed to the country’s economic growth through attracting investments from many sectors.He said it cannot be argued that a stable political environment such as the one in Zambia is a prerequisite for any country’s economic growth.
Mr. Yamba said the economy is stable and the 4 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recorded, was testimony that Zambia is on the right economic path.He cited the single inflation rate and the kwacha exchange rate against major currencies as some of the indicators that the economy was doing well.
Mr Yamba was speaking In Addis Ababa when he transited to Washington DC where he was going to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings.He said government would use the IMF spring meetings to engage the fund on possible financing for the country.
This is according to a press statement released by Inutu Mupango Mwanza,First Secretary-Press and Tourism for the Zambian Embassy,Addis Ababa Ethiopia.
Mr. Yamba said government had put all measures in place requested by the IMF when they visited Zambia a few months ago and was confident that the IMF programme would soon start running.
He said he was confidence that IMF would now accept to start a bailout programme with Zambia.Mr. Yamba further said Government was encouraging more people not only to venture into the Agricultural sector but also into Value addition.
He also said the construction industry was booming in Zambia and he was confident that this too would attract investment.
He said the construction of energy plants was good as it would encourage more people to invest in production.
And on the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Mr. Yamba said government was happy that the tax authority was performing well.
He disclosed that Government had plans of broadening the tax base to ensure that more tax was collected for National Development.
Mr. Yamba however expressed concern that enforcement of Tax collection was still a challenge.He said it was unfortunate that some people were still in the habit of eluding tax.
On the Eurobonds, Mr. Yamba said government had put mechanisms to ensure that it pays back the first Eurobond that falls due in 2022.He said government had options such as refinancing which were still being looked into and that a position on the matter would be availed to the public soon.
The Secretary to the Treasury was received at Bole International Airport by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta who expressed concern at the delay in the construction of the new Chancery and housing units for diplomats.
She expressed fears that the land allocated to Zambia Embassy in Bole, Addis Ababa maybe repossessed if construction is further delayed.In response Mr.Yamba reassured the mission that funds for the construction of the new chancery and housing units were available.He however noted the need of speeding up bureaucratic process in order for the funds to be released.
I doubt he will get anything. He doesn’t look like he has any negotiating skills
I’m as yet to see a country that developed on debt. When the MALAWIAN DRUNKARD proclaimed, “I AM VISIONLESS”, this is what he meant.
– KALOBA on top of KALOBA
– NKONGOLE on top of NKONGOLE
– LOANS on top of LOANS
– BORROWING on top of BORROWING
– EURO-BOND on top of EuroBOND
– CHINESE LOANS on top of Chinese LOANS
What is painful is that a big portion of the loans has been wasted on things that do not boost economic productivity.
Now you invite the evil IMF when Govt has no capacity to repay the existing loans.
VISIONLESS PF Bafoons have no agenda for Zambia besides shackling us, our children, grand-children, great-great grand-kids in eternal debt whilst they steal through cuts & kick-backs on tenders.
2021 is too far. The sooner the MALAWIAN DRUNKARD & his…
CONT’D…
The sooner the MALAWIAN DRUNKARD & his bunch of thieving violent followers are deposed & imprisoned, the better for our country.
The undeclared foreign debt is coming back to haunt this administration. You have tried to hoodwink prospective funders by being untruthful about the actual amount of foreign debt contracted. It does not help to do a “Mozambique” after you have borrowed recklessly. (Mozambique lied and suffered the consequences). Lungu bragged that PF would leave the country in debt, but will not stop borrowing! These are consequences of fiscal indiscipline. This is the same Brenton Wood institution that Lungu told to jump and now you having to eat your vomit, crawling back tail between the legs and begging bowl in hand!
Thought Zambia was a sovereign nation capable of sorting out its problems, what has changed?
Where is Mwanakatwe on this trip. IMF want the Minister not a spineless, clueless Secretary to the Treasury. This is the same chap who has failed to control Government borrowing and failed to clinch a deal with Mutati naba IMF bamene. What new lies is he going to spin this time around when even the President and Minister are hiding from the commonwealth meetings where the likes of Ramaphosa are clinching big deals. Pa Zed lets be serious. This same Yamba sits on IDC board which has been buying loss making companies through corruption and now he is going to clinch IMF deal mulebako serious pa zed.
But how can this man who apparently is our top economist deliver?Look at his own investments?Imidada sha ma bar nama night club like Kamis.He will definetly coming back with empty hands.And where is the woman with the irritating accent?She is also avoiding donors and the international community?
If the economy is growing why should you continue borrowing instead of starting generating money from the euro bonds already borrowed. Is it a get a penny from Paul to Pay Peter (old creditor) and still owing to Paul even more.Please Mr Yamba debt freedom comes from a very simple principle i.e. stop spending more than you are generating from the earlier borrowed funds. This means atleast 20% to 30% of monies collected by ZRA should not be spent but put in your so called sinking fund account government earlier told us about. And its simple stop trips like this, you can put up video conferencing, start buying talk time and the like from salaries. If GRZ/Civil servants officials do not reduce extravagance we will not come out debt even with IMF.