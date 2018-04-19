Government has approved and released K1 million towards the construction of a goat breeding center that will see a number of locals get employed in Kaoma District in Western Province. The construction of the first ever Goat Breeding Center is one of the pilot programs on climate resilient in Kaoma.Acting District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator Yumbe Mulenga confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.
Mr. Mulenga explained that the center will house three state of the art goat houses and staff houses.He disclosed that so far 50 percent of the total amount has been utilised and one goat house has been completed.
The project has opened up employment opportunities for the locals especially the youths in various sectors.Mr. Mulenga explained that the project will mainly benefit farmers as the center will supply high quality cross breed of goats.He noted that the goats at the center will help local farmers attract international market hence contributing to the country’s domestic revenue.
Mr. Mulenga said the center will first begin with breeding 100 goats that can multiply to 4000 within six months and be supplied to farmers.He commended government for releasing funds to make the project viable and appealed to farmers to make use of the center to improve the quality of goats in the District.
Mr. Mulenga further said arrangements were underway to train officers in specialized artificial insemination.
“Mr. Mulenga said the centre will first begin with breeding 100 goats that can multiply to 4000 within six months and be supplied to farmers”. People please lets be realistic. Each goat produces at least two kids. or max three. including gestation period and suckling. it would take 5 months or more. Now 100 x 3 kids (assuming all will have kids and Zero mortality rate) it will give us 300 kids (young goats) in 5 months. so were has the 4000 come from. Its a good program but lets not promise heaven!!!!!!!!! Mind you there is disease management, mortality and the general welfare of the animals.
Yaks hope in that 100 goats there is a mix of males and females, imagine 99 females 1male, a very happy but tired male goat.. hope this gets 1million goats to saudi Arabia per one month or was that one year, figures always confusing just as you pointed out