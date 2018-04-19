Government has approved and released K1 million towards the construction of a goat breeding center that will see a number of locals get employed in Kaoma District in Western Province. The construction of the first ever Goat Breeding Center is one of the pilot programs on climate resilient in Kaoma.Acting District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator Yumbe Mulenga confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

Mr. Mulenga explained that the center will house three state of the art goat houses and staff houses.He disclosed that so far 50 percent of the total amount has been utilised and one goat house has been completed.

The project has opened up employment opportunities for the locals especially the youths in various sectors.Mr. Mulenga explained that the project will mainly benefit farmers as the center will supply high quality cross breed of goats.He noted that the goats at the center will help local farmers attract international market hence contributing to the country’s domestic revenue.

Mr. Mulenga said the center will first begin with breeding 100 goats that can multiply to 4000 within six months and be supplied to farmers.He commended government for releasing funds to make the project viable and appealed to farmers to make use of the center to improve the quality of goats in the District.

Mr. Mulenga further said arrangements were underway to train officers in specialized artificial insemination.