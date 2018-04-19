President Edgar Lungu has noted that Zambia and China have continued to enjoy good relations over the years.

The President further said he is happy that China has also continued to invest in many African countries Zambia inclusive.

The Head of State added that Zambia is always happy to welcome Chinese investment as it is beneficial to both countries.

He made these remarks at State House today when a multi- million dollar Chinese investor called on him.

President Lungu however, cautioned the Chinese investor to engage Zambia in the private partnership that will work for the good of both countries unlike other investors that come to invest in the country with hidden agendas.

The Head of State has also encouraged the Chinese investor to embrace dialogue with line Ministries in various sectors at any given opportunity as it is cardinal in achieving a consensus in any investment.

And the Chinese investor Zhang Huarong, who is Board Chairman for Huajian Group also noted that Zambia has been a great friend to China for a long time.

Mr. Huarong said he is grateful to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry for having extended an invitation to him to invest in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda hinted after a closed door meeting that the Chinese investor will in May return to Zambia to consummate agreements in various sectors.

Mr. Chanda said the President also assured the Chinese investor of Zambia’s stability as regards to its political environment.