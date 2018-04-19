Fresh from feeling the pressure after hosts Zambia finished a poor second at the Four-Nations Tournament held in Ndola in March, Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a makeshift provisional 30-member team for next month’s 2018 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

There is still no place for Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu who missed the Four-Nations but has been a regular for the defending FAZ Super Division champions this year.

Instead defender Solomon Sakala and Bornwell Silengo who have recently seen little or no competitive action for Zesco are in the team.

Nyirenda has also called up midfielder Ngosa Sunzu who has yet to start for Buildcon including his club mates Chanda Mushili and defender Isaac Shamujompa have been restricted less that 180 minutes of action each for the big spenders.

Power Dynamos defender Allan Kamwanga Junior has been called up despite his right back role over the last four games going to Khondwani Chimboni who has been promoted from Young Power Dynamos.

Goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, who lost his place in the Power XI to Joshua Titima four games ago in the 1-0 away victory over National Assembly, is also in the team.

Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda continues to be snubbed by Nyirenda.

Some other notable absentees include Zanaco’s Ernest Mbewe and Ziyo Tembo but the latter’s defensive partner and 2009 CHAN veteran George Chilufya has been recalled.

But Nyirenda has recalled the Power midfield duo of Kelvin Kapamba Mubanga and Benson Sakala.

Striker’s Ronald Kampamba of Nkana and Zesco’s Under-20 forward Lameck Banda have both received recalls.

Nyirenda has also handed debut call-ups to Kitwe United’s attacking midfielder Emmanuel Chabula and New Monze Swallows forward Peter Nyirenda.

Zambia has been drawn against Namibia in the 2018 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals of the tournament South Africa is hosting from May 27 to June 10 in Limpopo Province.

Namibia are unbeaten against Zambia in the COSAFA Cup recently after defeating Chipolopolo in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2016 Plate final.

Zambia and Namibia also met at Morocco 2018 CHAN in January where they drew 1-1 in their final group game in Casablanca on January 22.

May’s meeting will be the second of three this year with the next one coming in September when they clash in a 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier in Windhoek.

Zambia finished second in the 2017 COSAFA Cup final after losing 3-1 to Zimbabwe in Rustenburg, South Africa last July.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Ken Mumba (Red Arrows), Sebastian Mange (Lusaka Dynamos)

DEFENDER:Thandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), George Chilufya, Jimmy Nakena, (Zanaco), Bournwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Allan Kamwanga junior (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:Mischeck Chaila (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Clatous Chama, Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)

STRIKERS: Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lameck Banda (Zesco United), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Peter Nyirenda (Monze Swallows), Chanda Mushili (Buildcon), Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)