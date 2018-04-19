Government says it remains committed to ensuring that the private sector plays a key role in the country’s infrastructure development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework.
Director of PPP Unit at the Ministry of Finance Keeta Shisholeka said government is fully committed to realizing its agenda for private sector participation in infrastructure and social service distribution.
Mr. Shisholeka said this during the launch of the World Bank report on Zambia’s readiness diagnostic for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Project pipeline screening report.
He said the report reviews the country willingness and analytic for public-private partnerships which has been prepared as part of the World Bank and international finance cooperation support to the infrastructure development in the country.
The PPP Unit Director added that, the diagnostic report is an assessment of Zambia’s site legally procured as well as the assessment of the country’s readiness to implement the PPPs.
Mr. Shisholeka said the report will help determine which areas require amendments or improvement by reviewing the current PPP environment in the country and comparing it to global international best practices.
He reiterated that government is committed to the development of the PPPs by putting in place a proactive PPP policy, enacting appropriate PPP legislation, and establishing and operationalizing the PPP Unit to create an enabling environment for private sector participation in delivering public infrastructure projects.
Mr. Shisholeka thanked the World Bank group for assisting Zambia to review the PPP framework in order to promote private sector participation in financing development projects and infrastructure.
How are you.
Do you know God? If yes how do you know him?
Read some few note bellow!
God created everything Genesis 1:1, and it was perfect (good)! Genesis 1:31. Then people sinned against God Genesis 3. After some years one man by the name of Abraham became Gods friend according to James 2:23 and God blessed him, his children and all his offspring’s who were told to do Gods will. Because to God if our Parents or ancestors sin then we are also sinners and we deserve punishment Exodus 20:5.
So since our fathers sinned and we have all sinned (obviously we have done something wrong before). God is annoyed and we deserve to be punished and the punishment is of death. Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” but still God loves people (us) instead of killing us all he said let someone pay for them who was his son. Who was and still is righteous so that he exchange his righteousness for the sins of the world (us) as John 3:16 state “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
So now we have a role to play according to John that is to believe in the righteous son of God as the redeemer of our sins then we will escape the wrath of God. That is the only way!
After we believe one day Jesus will come back and take those who believe to a place which will be perfect as that of the beginning John 14:3- so before he comes we need to read is word (the Bible) and learn how he wants us to live while waiting.
Do you believe Jesus Now? If so pray as follows.. “Dear God, I believe in your son that he died for my sins and all my inherited sins and I accept him as my savior. Amen”
If you prayed that prayer please find a bible believing church and learn more about this Jesus. You can also contact me!
Grateful for more debt ?