The United Party for National Development (UPND) Charles Kakoma has said that the statement purporting that the UPND is unhappy about remarks made by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland after meeting Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina was not issued by his office.

Reacting to a statement published on some websites stating that the Party President Hakainde Hichilema is extremely disappointed with Commonwealth Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland’s position after her meeting with Vice President Inonge Wina, Mr Kakoma said that statement was the work of PF propaganda meant to create conflict between UPND and the Commonwealth.

Below is Mr KAkoma’s full statement

18th April 2018

Press Statement.

It has been brought to my attention that someone has issued a statement in my name without my knowledge and authority. The statement is purporting that the UPND is unhappy about remarks made by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland after meeting Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina.

The statement is alleging that UPND and its President Hakainde Hichilema are annoyed about the Commonwealth deciding to have the dialogue process in Zambia to be driven by Zambians and likening Patricia Scotland to the United Nations Development Programme Coordinator in Zambia Ms Rogan.

I wish to state that I have not issued such a statement. This statement is meant to create conflict between UPND and the Commonwealth. It is the work of the Patriotic Front. In the past few months, the PF has been issuing statements in my name generated by the PF Media Director Sunday Chanda . Last month, Mr Chanda issued another statement that I had signed on behalf of UPND an agreement in Ghana with the African Liberal Network to endorse gay rights and lesbianism in Zambia. This was totally false as no such agreement was signed.

This type of propaganda is reckless, malicious and depicting the levels of desperation by the PF.

The media and the public are requested to ignore the malicious statement purporting to have been issued by me in relation to the commonwealth.

Issued by:

Charles Kakoma,

UPND Spokesperson

And Below is the Fake Statement

Over the last 24 hours, we have witnessed Commonwealth U-turn on its earlier position that they would lead the dialogue process and are now buying into Patriotic Front’s (PF’s) position that the process must be home-driven. As the United Party for National Development (UPND), we feel that Secretary General Patricia Scotland is reading from the same book as UNDP Country Coordibator, Janet Rogan. It is not a coincidence that the two organizations should side with the PF while not respecting views of other stakeholders such as UPND. Our President Hakainde Hichilema is extremely disappointed with Commonwealth Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland’s position after her meeting with Vice President Inonge Wina. It appears the PF propaganda that the Commonwealth dialogue talks in Zambia will be spearheaded by foreigners has intimidated Commonwealth. First of all, Zambia is a member of the Commonwealth and is a signatory to the Commonwealth charter. This position was made very clear by the Commonwealth Special Envoy for the Zambian dialogue talks Prof Ibrahim Gambari in his press statement on the 11th March 2018 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka. He said and we quote, “The Republic of Zambia is a respected and valued member of the Commonwealth. Commonwealth values are Zambian values and Zambian values are Commonwealth values. The Commonwealth Charter, adopted in December 2012, sets out the fundamental values of the Commonwealth. These include, but àre not limited to, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, peace and security, tolerance, respect and understanding, freedom of expression, the separation of powers and judicial independence”, end of quote. Clearly, PF is using money to buy off individuals in these international bodies and that is very bad for Zambia. It’s the story of cry the beloved Country. Where has PF gotten all this money being used to buy off individuals in the UNDP and Commonwealth? As a demonstration of our commitment to the dialogue process, the UPND submitted its nominees to the Steering committee as proposed and agreed with the Commonwealth. We shall withdraw these names if goal posts keep on changing. There is no need for PF to instil fear in the Commonwealth regarding their involvement in the dialogue process in Zambia. Issued by:

Charles Kakoma,

UPND Spokesperson.