The United Party for National Development (UPND) Charles Kakoma has said that the statement purporting that the UPND is unhappy about remarks made by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland after meeting Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina was not issued by his office.
Reacting to a statement published on some websites stating that the Party President Hakainde Hichilema is extremely disappointed with Commonwealth Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland’s position after her meeting with Vice President Inonge Wina, Mr Kakoma said that statement was the work of PF propaganda meant to create conflict between UPND and the Commonwealth.
Below is Mr KAkoma’s full statement
18th April 2018
Press Statement.
It has been brought to my attention that someone has issued a statement in my name without my knowledge and authority. The statement is purporting that the UPND is unhappy about remarks made by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland after meeting Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina.
The statement is alleging that UPND and its President Hakainde Hichilema are annoyed about the Commonwealth deciding to have the dialogue process in Zambia to be driven by Zambians and likening Patricia Scotland to the United Nations Development Programme Coordinator in Zambia Ms Rogan.
I wish to state that I have not issued such a statement. This statement is meant to create conflict between UPND and the Commonwealth. It is the work of the Patriotic Front. In the past few months, the PF has been issuing statements in my name generated by the PF Media Director Sunday Chanda . Last month, Mr Chanda issued another statement that I had signed on behalf of UPND an agreement in Ghana with the African Liberal Network to endorse gay rights and lesbianism in Zambia. This was totally false as no such agreement was signed.
This type of propaganda is reckless, malicious and depicting the levels of desperation by the PF.
The media and the public are requested to ignore the malicious statement purporting to have been issued by me in relation to the commonwealth.
Issued by:
Charles Kakoma,
UPND Spokesperson
And Below is the Fake Statement
Over the last 24 hours, we have witnessed Commonwealth U-turn on its earlier position that they would lead the dialogue process and are now buying into Patriotic Front’s (PF’s) position that the process must be home-driven.
As the United Party for National Development (UPND), we feel that Secretary General Patricia Scotland is reading from the same book as UNDP Country Coordibator, Janet Rogan. It is not a coincidence that the two organizations should side with the PF while not respecting views of other stakeholders such as UPND.
Our President Hakainde Hichilema is extremely disappointed with Commonwealth Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland’s position after her meeting with Vice President Inonge Wina.
It appears the PF propaganda that the Commonwealth dialogue talks in Zambia will be spearheaded by foreigners has intimidated Commonwealth. First of all, Zambia is a member of the Commonwealth and is a signatory to the Commonwealth charter. This position was made very clear by the Commonwealth Special Envoy for the Zambian dialogue talks Prof Ibrahim Gambari in his press statement on the 11th March 2018 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka.
He said and we quote, “The Republic of Zambia is a respected and valued member of the Commonwealth. Commonwealth values are Zambian values and Zambian values are Commonwealth values. The Commonwealth Charter, adopted in December 2012, sets out the fundamental values of the Commonwealth. These include, but àre not limited to, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, peace and security, tolerance, respect and understanding, freedom of expression, the separation of powers and judicial independence”, end of quote.
Clearly, PF is using money to buy off individuals in these international bodies and that is very bad for Zambia. It’s the story of cry the beloved Country. Where has PF gotten all this money being used to buy off individuals in the UNDP and Commonwealth?
As a demonstration of our commitment to the dialogue process, the UPND submitted its nominees to the Steering committee as proposed and agreed with the Commonwealth. We shall withdraw these names if goal posts keep on changing.
There is no need for PF to instil fear in the Commonwealth regarding their involvement in the dialogue process in Zambia.
Issued by:
Charles Kakoma,
UPND Spokesperson.
I wthink his believe PF before I believe anything coming out of UPND
Like all
Of you.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
But HH is never happy with the election results though -that one you can’t deny baby.
KIKIKI…TOO LATE. THIS IS DAMAGE CONTROL NOW. THE HARM HAS BEEN DONE. PERCEPTIONS HAVE BEEN CREATED. WASHING DIRTY, SOILED, TORN, OLD, SMELLY LINEN IN PUBLIC ALL THE TIME…..YOU BROUGHT THIS UPON YOURSELVES.
It’s time UPND you go to convention to elect a new leader of your party HH has run out of ideas
How are you.
Do you know God? If yes how do you know him?
Read some few note bellow!
God created everything Genesis 1:1, and it was perfect (good)! Genesis 1:31. Then people sinned against God Genesis 3. After some years one man by the name of Abraham became Gods friend according to James 2:23 and God blessed him, his children and all his offspring’s who were told to do Gods will. Because to God if our Parents or ancestors sin then we are also sinners and we deserve punishment Exodus 20:5.
So since our fathers sinned and we have all sinned (obviously we have done something wrong before). God is annoyed and we deserve to be punished and the punishment is of death. Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” but still God loves people (us) instead of killing us all he said let someone pay for them who was his son. Who was and still is righteous so that he exchange his righteousness for the sins of the world (us) as John 3:16 state “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
So now we have a role to play according to John that is to believe in the righteous son of God as the redeemer of our sins then we will escape the wrath of God. That is the only way!
After we believe one day Jesus will come back and take those who believe to a place which will be perfect as that of the beginning John 14:3- so before he comes we need to read is word (the Bible) and learn how he wants us to live while waiting.
Do you believe Jesus Now? If so pray as follows.. “Dear God, I believe in your son that he died for my sins and all my inherited sins and I accept him as my savior. Amen”
If you prayed that prayer please find a bible believing church and learn more about this Jesus. You can also contact me!
IAM SO FED UP WITH UNDER FIVE. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH THIS DESPOT. GIVE US A BREAK!!!!!
Can someone please send a copy of the UPND constitution to HH with highlights on the section that covers internal party democracy!