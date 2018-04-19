THE Zambia police service says it raised K10,176,530 in Admission of Guilt fines during the first quarter of 2018.

Last year, the police service raised K10,265,250 from Admission of Guilt fines in the same period last year.

And police in the same period under review recorded 396 deaths from road traffic accidents compared to 480 deaths recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Police Public Relations Manager Esther Katongo has said in a statement.

“During the first quarter of 2018, a total number of 7,247 road traffic accidents were recorded compared to 7, 068 recorded in 2017, indicating an increase by 179 road traffic accidents,” Katongo said.

She said the number of people who died in road accidents in the first quarter has decreased by 84 from the total number recorder under the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Katongo said 673 persons were seriously injured while 1,960 persons sustained minor.

And Katongo said the service recorded 3,503 total numbers of casualties in the same period under review.

She said Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents with 3,822 accidents with 106 deaths, followed by Copperbelt with 1,199 accidents with 89 deaths while Central ranked third with 460 accidents with 43 deaths.