The Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) has with immediate effect suspended the supply and sale of potable water by some companies due to lack of compliance.

ZMA Executive Director Himba Cheelo said the suspension is for the period of 60 days and these directives however, shall not affect smaller denominations of bottled potable water.

Ms. Cheelo told ZANIS in a statement today, that the manufacturers and retailers of some bottled potable water have been given 48 hours to withdraw the above stated denominations from the Zambian Market.

“We have suspended the packaging, supply and sale of the 18.9, 20 and 21.8 Litres of bottled on the Zambian Market. The affected suppliers have been given 48 hours to withdraw the said water from the market,” she stated.

She said that this follows recent reports regarding deceitful practices by some companies engaged in the production and packaging of bottled potable water in the country.

Ms. Cheelo disclosed that the above measures have been undertaken to protect consumers from fraudulent trade practices and associated health risks and to curb fraudulent activities in the water bottling sub-sector.

She added that this is also done to protect genuine manufacturers and suppliers of potable water products, from unscrupulous activities.

Ms. Cheelo stated that the Agency undertook compliance inspections at production plants and retail outlets between 11th and 16th April 2018 in Choma, Chipata, Ndola, Kitwe and Lusaka that revealed serious variances in the packaging and labelling of bottled potable water.

Ms. Cheelo further said that during this suspension period, the agency shall work with other regulatory Institutions, manufacturers and retailers to put in place long lasting measures to curtail all unscrupulous activities for the benefit of the consumers and the industry.