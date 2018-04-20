President Edgar Lungu says government will this year construct the First Level Hospital in Chifubu Constituency in Ndola.

The President said he will soon meet with the Minister of Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya to discuss modalities of constructing the first level hospital in Chifubu Township to meet the increasing population.

ZANIS Ndola reports that President Lungu said this during a public meeting held at Chifubu Market this afternoon.

“As soon as I go back to Lusaka I will sit with Minister of Health to look at how we can build you a hospital, when we were campaigning in 2016, we said we will improve your living standards and giving you a hospital is fulfilling that promise,” he said.

The President said he is in Chifubu to thank the people for overwhelmingly voting for him during the 2016 General Elections.

President Lungu further said government will also consider constructing a modern market in the area that will improve the trading environment for the marketeers.

The President said this in response to an appeal made by Area Member of Parliament Frank Ngambi for a market shelter at the market.

Mr. Ngambi said most of the people in his constituency depend on trading and that the current status of the market is not conducive for business.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has retaliated that he will not be derailed by people that are insulting him as he has been mandated to deliver development to all corners of the country.

The President further advised people to be cautious of unfounded utterances by some politicians he said are reacting out of hatred after being dismissed from government.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe observed that President Lungu is a humble leader who walks the talk.

Mr. Mwakalombe said it is unfortunate that some opposition politicians have resorted to discrediting government whenever they go out of the country, contrary to what is on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga appealed to the President to consider reverting the revocation of the Land Agency back to the Ndola City Council.

He explained that the council is failing to deliver its services to the public effectively because 50% of its revenue is raised through collection of land rates.

“Mr President if there is anything we did wrong as a Land Agency please forgive us and give us back that role because 50% of the council’s revenue is from Land rates,” he said.