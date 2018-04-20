Vice President Inonge Wina will today engage in a private meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and other commonwealth leaders at Windsor Castle in London.

The meeting which will take the whole day is part of the on-going Commonwealth Heads of Government summit taking place in the United Kingdom.

Commonwealth leaders are expected to deliberate on the future of the organisation and other global matters.

And the Vice President was yesterday part of the Commonwealth leaders who witnessed the official opening of the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting which was graced by Queen Elizabeth the second at Buckingham Palace in London.

All the 53 Commonwealth member states were represented at the majestic ceremony.

Vice President Inonge Wina is in London representing President Edgar Lungu at the Commonwealth summit which started on Monday and ends today.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) is being held under the theme ‘Towards a Common Future’.

Meanwhile, a Zambian born and renowned British musician Adele Emily Sande living in London yesterday sung the British national anthem at the official opening of the Commonwealth summit much the excitement of the audience.