Power Dynamos beat a stubborn ten-man Red Arrows on Saturday to rebound from last weekend’s away loss at Zesco United.

Kelvin Kaindu’s side beat Arrows 1-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe week after Zesco dispatched them to their first league loss in 2018 that the defending FAZ Super Division champions won 2-1 in Ndola.

Power could have buried the match in the first half by at least three goals starting with Alex Ng’onga who missed a 13th minute sitter with only Ken Mumba t beat.

Reagan Nkuyi then sent his acute angle shot wide in the 36th minute and his 44th minute overhead kick was parried by Mumba.

But Arrows were reduced to ten men in the midst of Power’s linty of misses when defender Joseph Zimba was sent-off in the 28th minute for a second booking.

Power broke the deadlock in the 84th minute when Gampani Lungu head-in Kennedy Mudenda’s cross.

Power stays second and tied on 16 points with unbeaten leaders Green Buffaloes who only play on Sunday against Lusaka Dynamos.

2018 FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULT AND FIXTURES

WEEK 7

21/04/2018

Buildcon 2-New Monze Swallows 1

Nchanga Rangers 1-Kitwe United 0

Green Eagles 4-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

Power Dynamos 1-Red Arrows 0

Nkwazi 1-Nakambala Leopards 0

National Assembly 3-Napsa Stars 2

22/04/2018

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Buffaloes

13h00:Forest Rangers-Kabwe Warriors

15h00:Zesco United-Lumwana Radiants

POSTPONED:

Nkana-Zanaco