Zesco United roared to the summit of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following a 3-0 home win over Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The victory came just five days after Forest Rangers beat Zesco 1-0 in the Ndola derby at the same venue to hand the defending champions to their first leg loss of the 2018 campaign.

Defender Marcel Kalonda poked-in the first goal in the 32nd minute in the midst of a goalmouth scrum off a corner won by Jesse Were after his initial shot was deflected out by Enock Chingwele.

Were was rewarded for his industry in the 43rd minute to put Zesco 2-0 into the break.

Lazarus Kambole scored the final goal in the 52nd minute to go top of the charts on four goals from seven matches this season.

Zesco’s victory relegated Green Buffaloes to second while Power Dynamos are third; all three side’s have 16 points.

Lumwana’s defeat was their second by the same margin a week after losing at home to Nkana and the pressure is now very much on coach Zeddy Saileti after seeing the fourth bottom side collect one point from their last three games.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes on Sunday tumbled to their first league loss of the season after Lusaka Dynamos beat them 1-0 away at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka via a Cletus Chama 3rd minute goal.

In Ndola, Forest returned to Earth after improving Kabwe Warriors beat them 2-0 in the lunchtime kickoff at Levy Stadium.

Emmanuel Okutu put Warriors ahead in the 50th minute before Heritier Nkonko scored the final goal fifteen minutes later.

Warriors are 4th on 14 points under their new coach Tennant Chilumba.