Zambia has been picked as the host of the World bank’s International Development Association [IDA] 18 high-level mid-term review. The event will be held in november, 2018.



The announcement was made, Sunday 22nd April, 2018, by World Bank Vice President Axel Van Trotsenburg during the IDA 18 Implementation Update at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.



Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the opportunity to host the Mid – Term Review for IDA18 in November 2018.



“This presents a great opportunity to showcase the long history of IDA’s work in Zambia,” she said, and added that, “in support of the all – important special theme on “Jobs and Economic Transformation”, we have a project on agribusiness and trade for which I am very keen.”



“We are the land of scaling solar, with the program going into its next phase, we are a transparent Government and would like to showcase this as well, we would also like you to visit our projects and enjoy the warm hospitality of the Zambian people under the embrace of the African sun,” stated Mrs. Mwanakatwe.



And Head of International Financial Institutions at the United Kingdom Department for International Development Richard Teuten backed Zambia and said the United Kingdom was happy that the country becomes the first in the Southern African Region to host the High-Level IDA Mid-Term Review Meeting and further stated that the choice of Livingstone as the host City was a great one.



And Africa Group 2 Constituency Alternate Executive Director at the World Bank Group jean-Claude Tchatchouang of Cameroon, said Zambia deserved to host the High-Level event because of her good credentials in implementing World Bank Programmes, adding that, “many countries have a lot to learn from Zambia, especially in handling energy reforms and in the implementation of scaling-up solar projects.”

