Award winning Zambian Hip-Hop artist Chanda Mbao has cracked yet another feat with his most recent music video, Wave (featuring R&B artist Scott), hitting the Trace Urban Africa Top 10. It is currently the only Zambian music video on the countdown after trending heavily on Trace’s other media property Trace Africa, where it received ‘Smash Hit’ status and featured on several of the latter’s countdowns.

This is great news for Zambian musicians, particularly as Trace Urban is arguably the Trace media group’s most important and widely viewed platform. Trace Urban airs not only on the continent but in geographies as varied as Turkey, Poland, Sweden, France and many other countries. With this sort of viewership, our artists are bound to get more attention and be able to represent us on the global stage.

As a nice touch to the Hip-Hop song which has been noted for its cross border appeal, the artists still pay homage to their homeland with a natural scenery of the Kafue National Park. The video features beautiful lush landscapes and even cameo appearances from some elephants! The video was shot at the Mukambi Safari Lodge by rising star director DJ Lo of Reel Studios.

If you’d like to support local talent and help the Zambian boys climb the chart, you can vote for their video here: http://www.tracerequest.com/. All you have to do is drop a comment noting the artist and track name.