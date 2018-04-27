The Human Rights Commission has demanded that police should charge New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale or release him.

This is after Mr Siwale spent his third night in police custody after police detained following his allegations that President Edgar Lungu is not a Zambian.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya said in an interview that the continued detention of Mr Siwale without a charge amounts of unlawful detention.

Mr Muleya said the police should quickly charge the opposition leader and avail him before the Courts unlike keeping him in detention without charging him.

He said the Commission has taken interest in the matter and deployed officers on Wednesday to track Mr Siwale’s area of detention.

Mr Muleya said when the Human Rights officers eventually tracked Mr Siwale at Chilenje Police but he quickly moved to Chelstone Police but the officers were told that he had been moved to Police Headquarters when they arrived there.

He said Mr Siwale’s human rights must be respected by the police as they go about investigating the allegations.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo when contacted for a comment on Thursday said Police will issue a statement at an appropriate time.