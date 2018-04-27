The family of the First President Kenneth Kaunda has distanced itself from any involvement or participation in a birthday bash intended for their Father being organised by the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM).
Speaking to ZANIS in a telephone interview this morning, family representative Tilyenji Kaunda said the first family did not permit nor sanction the association to hold any event in honour of President Kenneth Kaunda.
Mr Kaunda reveals that the family clearly stated that they were not taking part in the event but are surprised that the Association went ahead with the publication of the advert on the event.
“The family wonders why the association has gone ahead despite the agreed position on the matter”, he said.
This follows publication of the advert that has continued to run in the print media on the event dubbed, “the KK 94th Birthday”.
According to the media report, the event which is expected to take place tomorrow Saturday April 28th, 2018 at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Lusaka, is being organised by the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM).
Dr. Kaunda has today turned 94 years, and his family has wished him good health and God’s blessings for his new age.
“Distanced itself” “a named person” “impunity” anytime you come across an article with these phrases just know its Zambian news
“Dr. Kaunda has today turned 94 years, and his family has wished him good health and God’s blessings for his new age”
Wrong data, Kaunda’s birthday is TOMORROW 28th April.
What is wrong with Zambians celebrating Kaunda’s birthday with a bash? They appreciate him. Tilyenji has failed his father by not rescaping UNIP. He should keep ziiiii.
Mandela, in consultation with his family, announced that he would no longer take part in public events and he was left alone. He did hold private meetings. Margaret Thatcher’s family did the same. I think it is about time people, including PF, respected KK and left him alone in private. It is disheartening to see a man who was once the ‘leader of the continent’ being exploited like this.
It is not out of the norm , as a nation , to recognise, appreciate and offer prayer for a great leader of Africa. It is not necessary though to commercialise the milestone.Allow the family to celebrate in a manner they wish. Grant them their privacy and you can still go get drunk however you want without using KKs name in vain. For my part , i take this opportunity to reflect what Dr Kaundas vision, inclusion and sacrifices have meant for Zambia and Africa. A fearless and honorable man who with Gods blessings, has outlived nearly all other AfricanTitans. Happy birthday Mr President and we wish you many more.