The family of the First President Kenneth Kaunda has distanced itself from any involvement or participation in a birthday bash intended for their Father being organised by the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM).

Speaking to ZANIS in a telephone interview this morning, family representative Tilyenji Kaunda said the first family did not permit nor sanction the association to hold any event in honour of President Kenneth Kaunda.

Mr Kaunda reveals that the family clearly stated that they were not taking part in the event but are surprised that the Association went ahead with the publication of the advert on the event.

“The family wonders why the association has gone ahead despite the agreed position on the matter”, he said.

This follows publication of the advert that has continued to run in the print media on the event dubbed, “the KK 94th Birthday”.

According to the media report, the event which is expected to take place tomorrow Saturday April 28th, 2018 at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Lusaka, is being organised by the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM).

Dr. Kaunda has today turned 94 years, and his family has wished him good health and God’s blessings for his new age.