Shoprite on Thursday opened its doors of its 33rd supermarket in Zambia, bringing welcome relief to Chirundu and its neighbours in the Southern Province.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo officiated opened the shopping centre and commended Shoprite for creating jobs and business opportunities for local suppliers.

“Situated near Lake Kariba, where guest lodges and tourists abound, the opening of Shoprite Chirundu means those in the tourism and hospitality industry no longer have to make the more than two-hour long trip to Lusaka to stock up on supplies,” explained Charles Bota, General Manager of Shoprite Zambia.

With this new store, Shoprite Zambia has created another 137 new job opportunities. Of the more than 4 200 people employed by Shoprite Zambia, 52% are women and just over a quarter of them are young people.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Shoprite Chirundu will donate assorted grocery items and cash to the value of K25 000 to “Munzi wa moyo”, a home for vulnerable girls.

The donation is supported by suppliers Trade Kings, Knelt, Sobi, Inscore, Mukwa and Cold Chain.

Shoprite Zambia has also launched a campaign to tackle issue of plastic waste following the launch of the first Shoprite Plastic Recycling Centre (Shoprec) across the road from the supermarket.

With this new recycling centre, Shoprite Zambia becomes the first retailer to address the problem of plastic waste in Zambia.

Its partner Vision Green will operate this collection point for recyclable plastics.

Over the next three months, K20 000 in Shoprite store vouchers will be made available to encourage residents to bring their plastic waste to Shoprec, which is located inside a 40-foot container. Once baled, the plastic will be transported to Lusaka, where it will be recycled.

“Shoprite was the first retailer in Zambia to introduce oxo-biodegradable shopping bags in 2016. With Shoprec we continue to lead the way by counteracting the mounting effect that waste generation has on our environment,” commented Mr. Bota.

There will be a full-time employee on-site at the recycling depot to receive and advise on which plastics can be recycled, as well as at least four attendants to assist with the baling.