Shoprite on Thursday opened its doors of its 33rd supermarket in Zambia, bringing welcome relief to Chirundu and its neighbours in the Southern Province.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo officiated opened the shopping centre and commended Shoprite for creating jobs and business opportunities for local suppliers.
“Situated near Lake Kariba, where guest lodges and tourists abound, the opening of Shoprite Chirundu means those in the tourism and hospitality industry no longer have to make the more than two-hour long trip to Lusaka to stock up on supplies,” explained Charles Bota, General Manager of Shoprite Zambia.
With this new store, Shoprite Zambia has created another 137 new job opportunities. Of the more than 4 200 people employed by Shoprite Zambia, 52% are women and just over a quarter of them are young people.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Shoprite Chirundu will donate assorted grocery items and cash to the value of K25 000 to “Munzi wa moyo”, a home for vulnerable girls.
The donation is supported by suppliers Trade Kings, Knelt, Sobi, Inscore, Mukwa and Cold Chain.
Shoprite Zambia has also launched a campaign to tackle issue of plastic waste following the launch of the first Shoprite Plastic Recycling Centre (Shoprec) across the road from the supermarket.
With this new recycling centre, Shoprite Zambia becomes the first retailer to address the problem of plastic waste in Zambia.
Its partner Vision Green will operate this collection point for recyclable plastics.
Over the next three months, K20 000 in Shoprite store vouchers will be made available to encourage residents to bring their plastic waste to Shoprec, which is located inside a 40-foot container. Once baled, the plastic will be transported to Lusaka, where it will be recycled.
“Shoprite was the first retailer in Zambia to introduce oxo-biodegradable shopping bags in 2016. With Shoprec we continue to lead the way by counteracting the mounting effect that waste generation has on our environment,” commented Mr. Bota.
There will be a full-time employee on-site at the recycling depot to receive and advise on which plastics can be recycled, as well as at least four attendants to assist with the baling.
A reminder to the writer, Chirundu is in Lusaka province begining 2012 when Sata realigned the district for administrative purposes.
Atase, 130 jobs each earning K1300. We need real jobs, not cashier, packers earning peanuts.
This shoprite will create 13,000 jobs in RSA bcoz 99% of the products will be imported from RSA & China. Even the salt is south african, Cerebos “see how it runs”
@Maloza, this is an opportunity for you to engage in say, RAISING CHICKENS and processing those chickens to quality standards that can complete with South African chickens. Then raise hell if ShopRite continue sourcing their chickens from RSA. This also goes for other stuff that ShopRite stocks in their store. You do that and you will have regitimate complain. That’s how you do it!!!!
RIP to all the vendors..
Kenya has Nakumatt in the great lakes countries, Botswana has Choppies all over southern Africa and South Africa has Shoprite continent-wide. Why doesn’t Zambia have its own homegrown companies all over the region?
,,,,failed to manage zcbc, mwaiseni,,,,,,
Even Zimbabwe next door that went through 2 decades of economic decline have their own supermarkets. Its only in Zambia where we celebrate economic colonization and retrogressive developments
Which company? Ilunda Chalo LTD.
HH want to supply beef all over Africa, they break his fance apart by Jean. Bwafya…
Hopefully all the 130 employees are Chirundu residents.
With the heat in Chirundu, people will just be window shopping in Shoprite for the aircon
Here in America, people already do that in Shopping Malls all over the Country. Especially in summer months when it gets hot. You will find a bunch of people roaming Malls doing nothing but escaping from the hot sun and heat. They do this to cut down on high electric bills running the Air Conditioner at home….nothing wrong with it. In fact, when experiencing serious heatwaves, City Govts encourage people to do this in order to keep cool. Even encouraging people to go to the City Library to avoid running their ACs continuously. So if Chirundians want to do it and Shoprite allows it, why not?
Ati With the heat in Chirundu, people will just be window shopping in Shoprite for the aircon. kikikikikikikiki
I would be interested in finding out how the recycle the plastic!!!
Zambeef is everywhere in Africa please.
Instead of people talking about how they are going to set up “ZAMCHIKEN” and sell to Shoprite has they look forward to penetrating the entire African Market, all they do is sit on their @sses behind a Computer and complain about everything. I guess this is a Zambian trait.
Ba ‘che che’ with regards to plastic recycling, l have said it before and want to say it again that what we need to do is ask bonse abekalachalo especially young people to bring PLASTICS to government for a small fee. I tell you within no time, there shall be no plastics in Zambia infact; the ZP service shall be very busy with cases of plastic thefts. Many pipo shall resort to stealing such material for sale to Vodka Lungu…
Plastic recycling is big business in the UK especially from plastic bottles as they are made into food take away trays…its big export to China in Chinese manufacturing sector. Just recently plastics pellets are being used in road surfacing. Zambian Govt should have invested in at least 4 of these recycling plants that’s how you create sustainable employment instead of just causal jobs selling RSA products in RSA Supermarkets.
Where are the 500,000 jobs ?
All we know in Zambia is how to run filthy roadside Tuntembas spreading cholera and politicking.Meanwhile we’re getting colonized and economically occupied by China and South Africa.