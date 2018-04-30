Saturday 28th April was the day of the highly anticipated, MTN sponsored, 2018 edition of Zamfest, which was billed as the “Biggest matebeto ever“. The event was held at Lusaka Showgrounds in the main arena.

The event was a music and food festival. The food side of things featured South African celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, who is the of host of the Food Network’s cooking show Siba’s Table. Siba held a cooking masterclass for the excited audience.

Attendees of the ZamFest were spoiled for choice as a plethora of food vendors were present, selling an assortment of delicious goodies at reasonable prices.

Musically, the headline act was South African music giants Mafikizolo. The duo, consisting of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza, has been in the music industry for 20 years. Many fans who grew up listening to Mafikizolo’s many hit singles were ecstatic to watch them perform live.

Mafikizolo started off their set with their 2005 hit single “Emlanjeni”. They went on to perform many of their hits such as “Kucheza“, “Khona“, “Happiness“, “Ndihamba nawe“, and many more. The duo ended their set with their massive hit “Love Potion” much the the delight of the thrilled audience who sang along word for word. Mafikizolo’s performance was filled with dancing, fan interaction and was backed by an amazing live band.

Apart from Mafikizolo the stand out performance of the event was electric violinist Caitlyn De Ville. She wowed the crowd with a spectacular performance of popular hits such as “Wild thoughts” by Dj Khalid ft Rihanna, “Shape of you” by Ed Sheeran, “Rockabye” by Clean Bandits among others.

The event also had performances were by Chembo , Malawian artist Patience Namadingo, Cactus Agony. Others were Dj Zein Bassflexx, DJ El Mukuka , Game of Tones, Dj DuchAz , Dj Hussein , DJ Nano.

The 2018 MTN Zamfest was a magnificent event that will live long in the memory.

PICTURES FROM THE EVENT

BY KAPA KAUMBA