LifestylePhoto Gallery This week in pictures May 18, 2018 8 2,556 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Women Organizing Committee Chairperson Astridah Mulambwa (L) handing over a certificate to Vice President Inonge Wina (R) as Western Province Minister Richard Kapita looks on during the Achievement Award Handover Ceremony 2. Women presenting their Gifts to Vice President Inonge Wina 3. Patriotic Front Women (L) presenting a gift to Vice President Inonge Wina 4. Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa welcoming Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda at Mansa Airport. Mr. Banda was on the inaugural flight of Mahogany Airines during the launch of the Mansa Route 5. Their Royal Highnesses Chief Kalasa Lukangaba of the Ushi people in Mansa district (seated in front), Chief Mwansakombe and Senior Chief Mwewa of the Ushi people in Samfya district (seated behind) aboard a Mahogany plane 6. Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini welcomes Champions for an AIDS Generation leader former President of Namibian President Hifikepunye Pohamba at Parliament Buildings 7. Champions for an AIDS Generation leader former President of Namibian President Hifikepunye Pohamba (c) Champions for an AIDS Generation former Vice President of Uganda Speciosa Wandira-Kaimbwe and Champions for an AIDS Generation Chancellor of MOI University Prof. Miriam Were 8. Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini (r) confers with Champions for an AIDS Generation leader former President of Namibia Hifikepunye Pohamba with his delegation 9. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya welcomes Champions for an AIDS Generation leader former President of Namibia Hifikepunye Pohamba 10. Marchers during the launch of National Health Week at Mongu Stadium in Western Province 11. Athletics during the launch of National Health Week at Mongu Stadium 12. Mobile Clinics providing health services to the community during the launch of National Health Week 13. Mobile Clinics providing health services to the community during the launch of National Health Week at Mongu Stadium 14. NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda unveils the new NAPSA jersey whilst NAPSA Sports Patron Mason Mweenga and NAPSA Club Chairman Donald Lungu look on ,during unveil of the Jersey at Stay Easy Hotel 15. NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda hand over the new Jersey to NAPSA Club Chairman Donald Lungu 16. NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda (third from right) and NAPSA Club Chairman Donald Lungu (2nd) pose for a Photo with some members of the Netball team 17. First Lady Esther Lungu talks vubwi District Commissioner Enelesi Banda on arrival at Mwase Rural Health Centre for the Commemoration of Safe Mother hood week 18. Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya addressing the media and the Monetary Policy Committee members on the quarterly monetary report at BOZ office. 19. Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya (middle) addressing the Media and some Monetary Policy Committee Members during the quarterly Monetary report at BOZ office 20. Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (L) inspecting construction works on the Laboratory at Simulumbe Research Center as Camland Construction Limited Company Foreman Zebron Konga (R) explains on the progress done so far 21. construction works on the laboratory at Simulumbe Research Centre 22. construction works on the laboratory at Simulumbe Research Centre 23. construction works on the laboratory at Simulumbe Research Centre 24. Construction of Medium Cost houses almost complete at Simulumbe Research Center 25. Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (2ND L) and Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa (2ND R) listening to Cashew Infrastructure Development (CIDP) Technical Advisor Peter Masawe (R) as he demonstrates his expertise in cashew production at Simulumbe Research Centre
Good to see Mobile Clinics in action. This is one positive legacy left by RB’s MMD. I shudder to think what legacy Fugitive Lungu-PF is going to leave behind.
The caption should change. Its Champions for an AIDS-free generation, not champions for an AIDS generation.
Ms Inonge Wina should desist from accepting gifts that’s profiteering from public office it’s a form of corruption.
