Zambia coach Sven Vandenbroek holds his penultimate home-based players camp this week in Lusaka with long absentee Bruce Musakanya joining the team for assessment.

The Red Arrows midfielder returns to the fold for the first time since 2015 under ex -coach George Lwandamina.

Also heading into this weeks assessment is Green Buffaloes defender Adrian Chama, who recently returned from a long injury layoff and Green Eagles top scorer on 11 goals Tapson Kaseba.

Nkana and ex- Zambia Under-20 midfielder Harrison Chisala has also received his first senior call-up.

Zesco United midfielder John Chingandu and defender Simon Silwimba will meet Vandenbroek for the first time after they were omitted from last weekend camp.

Their club mate and striker Lazarus Kambole is the only Zesco player back from a second week while defender Fackson Kampumbu has not been selected.

The camp will run from August 6-8 in Lusaka before Vandenbroek names his final 23-member home-based team to complement the foreign-based players he will start monitoring next week ahead of Zambia’s 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier away to Namibia on September 8 in Windhoek.

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda (both Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

Defenders: Gideon Sichone, Adrian Chama (both Green Buffalos), Jimmy Chisenga (Red Arrows), Simone Silwimba (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa Lawrence Chungu (both Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos)

Midfielders: Bruce Musakanya, George Simbayambaya (both Red Arrows), Henry Besa, George Chaloba, Evans Mwanza (all National Assembly) Ceaser Hakaluba, Spencer Sautu (both Green Eagles), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Jacob Ngulube, Harrison Chisala (both Nkana), Webster Muzaza, (Forest Rangers), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), John Chingandu (Zesco), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

Strikers: Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Thomas Banda (Napsa Stars), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles)