GIAD Industrial Group, a leading manufacturer of tractor and agricultural accessories is contemplating to spread its operations to Southern Africa, beginning with Zambia.

GIAD Director of Finance and Administration Mamoun Elnour says his company plans to first set up a tractor assembly plant in Zambia, because the country is land linked to other countries in the region.

“GIAD Industrial Group is planning to come and set up an assembly plant here and this is why we are here to sample the Zambian market, “ said Elnour in an interview at the on going 92nd Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka.

Mr. Elnour disclosed that his Firm would soon after the Agriculture and Commercial Show engage the Zambian government on prospects of establishing the tractor and agricultural equipment plant in the country.

He expressed confidence that the Zambian Authorities would render out a piece of land so that his company sets up an assembly plant for tractor assembling for the local and regional market.

“Our mission is to satisfy the needs of the Zambian market with mechanized agricultural technology equipment through the delivery of integrated high-quality products at affordable prices to assist and assimilate small and big farmers in Zambia,” Mr. Elnour said.

He further explained that his Firm has seen that Zambia has got great potential of being a commercial hub for manufacturing of a tractor and agro-equipment plant as the country is land linked.

The tractors and equipment made by the Sudan based company are tailored at the affordable price to the needs of both small and commercial size farmers.